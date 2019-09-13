Mary Sue Clark, age 83, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on September 11, 2019, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born on July 19, 1936, in Bristol, Tenn., the daughter of Samuel Wayne Booher and Janie Estep Booher formerly of Bristol Tenn. She graduated from Tennessee High School and attended East Tennessee State University. Sue was active in the community serving on the board for the Virginia Highlands Festival and the Board of Visitors at Emory and Henry College. She was heavily involved with the Abingdon Garden Club, a supporter of the Washington County Library, and The Janie Hammit Home. She was a member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church. Sue was a dedicated, loving mother and homemaker. For many years she worked with her husband Allen, at Clark Oil Company. In her spare time, Sue loved to play bridge with her friends in Abingdon and Bristol. In addition to her parents, Sue was also preceded in death by her husband, Allen C. Clark. She is survived by three sons, Greg Clark of Little Rock, Ark., Herb Clark and wife, Sharon, of Bristol, Va., and Brad Clark and wife, Kim, of Denver, N.C.; five grandchildren, Brendan Clark and wife, Samantha, of Charleston, S.C., Megan Placona and husband, Andrew, of Henrico, Va., Katie Harlow and husband, Jonathan, of Bristol, Va., Allen Clark and wife, Brittany, of Denver, N.C., and Shelley Rochester and husband, Drew, of Charlotte, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A private committal service will be held with the Rev. Dr. Bryce Ronald "Ron" Gilmer officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the above charities or to Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Sue Clark is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
