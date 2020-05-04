Larry E. Clark, 73, of Bristol, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va. He was born in Bristol, Va., on March 15, 1947, a son of the late Emory and Gladys Clark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin siblings, brother, Ronnie, and sister, Connie. Larry was a retired Sergeant from the United States Air Force having served during the Vietnam Era. He was of the Baptist faith. He is survived by two nieces and two nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. The family of Larry would like to extend appreciation and gratitude to Oakmont and their staff for the care and compassion which they gave to Larry over the last three years. They also want to say a special "Thank You" to Larry's Best Friend, Frank Mitchell, for his friendship to Larry since they were in grade school. As requested by Larry, a private graveside will be held at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a favorite charity of one's choice. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Clark and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services; ph.#: (276) 669-6141.
