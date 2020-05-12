Helen Linder Clark, age 87, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of Abingdon Bible Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Linder and Katie Campbell Linder; husband, John T. Clark Jr.; and son, Johnny Clark. Helen is survived by two sons, Lindy Clark of Bristol, Va., and Jimmy Clark of White Pine, Tenn.; five grandsons, Chris, Daniel, Tyler, John Thomas, and Tanner Clark; and great-grandson, Jacob Clark. A private funeral ceremony will be livestreamed from the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Paul Bufford officiating. Those wishing to view the service should visit https://www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream. Entombment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. prior to the service with social distancing practices observed. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Abingdon Bible Church, P.O. Box 843, Abingdon, VA 24212. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Helen Linder Clark is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

To send flowers to the family of Helen Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 14
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
May 14
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries