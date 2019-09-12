December 8, 1926 - August 31, 2019 Frances B. Clark, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Christian Care Center. Mrs. Clark was born in Crumpler, W.Va., to the late Homer David and Bertha Cochran Rorrer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Crockett Clark; son, Johnny David Clark; sisters, Georgia Bailey, Pauline Arthur, Ruth Ford and Barbara Hylton; and brothers, David Rorrer, Charles Rorrer and infant brother, Cain Rorrer. Survivors include her children, Connie Clark Weaver (John) of Bristol, Roger Clark Sr. (Vickie) of Bristol, Coy Clark Sr. (Linda) of Elizabethton, and Eric Clark (Michelle) of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Margie West, John David Weaver, Roger Clark Jr., Gregory Weaver (Heather), Angela Kindex (Jason), Jason Clark (Christie), Ashley Clark, Josh Clark, Emily Clark, Coy Clark Jr. (Debrasia), and Tyler Clark; 18 great-grandchidren, three great great-grandchidren; sisters, Vera Bailey of Princeton, W.Va., Nellie Farley of Spanishburg, W.Va., Pat Hodges of Bluewell, W.Va., and Rita Collier of Temperance, Mich.: and several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Weaver Union Church, 132 Peoples Road, Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor John Roe and Pastor Cynthia Frye offciating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, in Abingdon, Va. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. The family wishes to thank the staff at Christian Care Center and special thank you to Eddie her favorite nurse.

