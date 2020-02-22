Peggy Joanne Hagy Clark Bunch, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Rehab Center and Memory Care at Bristol. She was born on January 30, 1935, in Bristol, Va. to the late Arthur Ray Hagy Jr. and the late Edith Virginia Booher Hagy. Peggy had retired from Safeway, but she held many administrative jobs including secretary for the C.I.A. and was a long time volunteer at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The proudest times of her life were the births of her children and grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her husband, Fred C. Bunch; daughters, Juanita Louise Hood and Sharon Lee Wright; sons, Kenny Clark Jr. and Walter Keith Clark; grandchildren, Laura Hood, Shauna Simpson (Tommy), Andrea Brady (Justin), Stephanie Gammon (Josh), Ashley Justice (Scotty), Rachel Quade (Sean), Roxanne Bangs (Jared), Jon Clark, and Gregory Clark; great-grandchildren, Madison, Tanner, MacKenzie, and Alyssa; brother, Billy Wayne Hagy (Evelyn); and long-time friend, Marsha Braska. The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Dr. Bob Neace officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Peggy Joanne Hagy Clark Bunch is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
2:00PM
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210