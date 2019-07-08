Robert "Bob" Cirotta, age 77, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 19, 1942, in Queens, New York, the son of the late Arthur Cirotta and Katherine O'Reilly Cirotta. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Darcie Cirotta. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob and his wife Linda relocated to Bluff City after he retired from a long and successful career at Old Dominion Freight. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Linda Cirotta; son, Dean Cirotta and wife Lisa; son, Dan Cirotta; granddaughters, Courtney Kroes and husband, Matt, and Heather Cirotta and Fiance Gabe Galindo. At the request of Bob, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Mr. Bob Cirotta to Crossroads Medical Mission, P.O. Box 16852, Bristol, VA 24209-6852 or online at www.crossroadsmedicalmission.com. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for all of their care during Bob's illness. Bob also had Dr. Kristen Yost, Dr. John Mann, and Dr. Ryan Shao provide great care along with the staff at the infusion center. The family would also like to extend their love and appreciation to their friends and neighbors. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Cirotta and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.