CERES, Va. Millard Hayden Church, age 77, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. He was born in Yadkinville, N.C. to the late Zollie Church and Ellen Rowland Church and was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Church. He worked at Marion Mold ad Tool was a machinist and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Millard enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife, Kathy Church; four sons, Ricky Church and wife, Valarie, Robert Church and wife, Lori, Adam Cregger, and Oscar Church and wife, Daiquiri; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Graveside funeral services will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Ceres on Thursday, April 23, 2020, with Pastor Robert Blevins officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Church family.
Breaking
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS EVENING. FOR THE FROST ADVISORY, TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION, MAINLY IN SHELTERED VALLEYS. * WHERE...IN TENNESSEE, JOHNSON, SOUTHEAST CARTER AND UNICOI COUNTIES. IN VIRGINIA, RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&
