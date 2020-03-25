MARION, Va. Anna Nettie Church Little, age 73, passed away on March 24, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital. Anna was born in Smyth County, to the late June and Mattie Little and was preceded in death by her two sons, Joe Church and Emmitt Little and a granddaughter, Tonya Smith. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include, her husband of 49 years, Jame T. Little; children, Stacy Smith and wife, Marcie, Coy Little and wife, Rhonda, Nancy Little, Peanut Little, Jacob Little, and Kate Little; grandchildren, Daniel, JB, Tinker, Alicia, Hunter, Dillon, Day, and Angela; great grandchildren, Cole, Stella, Cooper, Tosha, Renee, Sandy, Faith, Matthew, Grayson, Jace and Athelia; special aunt, Senah Russell; and special friends, Graham Ellison and Dexter Harris. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Attoway Cemetery with Pastor Mike Sage and the Rev. Joseph Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Little family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
11:00AM
HWY 16
Marion, VA 24354
