Childress, Robert "Bobby" Joe

ABINGDON, Va. Robert "Bobby" Joe Childress, 65, of the Brumley Gap community, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home. He was born October 13, 1954, in Washington County, Va., to the late William Alfred Childress Sr. and Juanita Casey Childress Lothery. Bobby Joe was a lifelong resident of the Brumley Gap community and a member of Brumley Gap United Methodist Church. Survivors include four brothers, John David Childress (Mary), William A. Childress Jr. (Debbie), Eddie Childress (Catherine) and Jackie Childress (Lorie); one niece; and a very special friend, Faye Tignor. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Brumley Gap United Methodist Church with Pastor Steve McCready and the Rev. Paul Stanley officiating. Interment will follow in Counts Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. on Sunday until the time of service at the church. Pallbearers will be June Alexander, Randy Parris, Hunter B. White, Kenneth Whitehead, Hoppy White, Jason Alexander, Billy Wayne Alexander and Bobby Wise. Walter Wagner will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 East Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Childress.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Childress as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments