Mrs. Annette Childress, age 83, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home. Born on March 21, 1936, in Iaeger, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Lona Evelyn Smith Lee. She had spent most of her life in the Honaker area and was a 1954 graduate of Honaker High School. She had retired as Food Services Supervisor at Appalachian Correctional Center. A devoted and active member of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church for over thirty years, she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was a member of the SCCBC Seenagers Group, attended water aerobics and helped with Splash Ministries. Enjoying life to it's fullest, she was always ready for a new adventure, but her greatest joy was cooking and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. Childress; one sister, Hazel Compton; and four brothers, William Lee Jr., Raymond Lee, Gene Lee, and Clifford Lee. Survivors include three daughters, Denise Blankenship and husband, Ron, of Lebanon, Virginia, Debbie Artrip and husband, Berk and Karen Bostic and husband, Richard, all of Swords Creek; six grandchildren, Derek Artrip and wife, Jayme, of Morgantown, West Virginia, Amanda Richardson and husband, Jayson, of Bristol, Virginia, Andrew Bostic and special friend, Britnay Arwood, of Swords Creek, Travis Blankenhip and wife, Erika, of Richmond, Virginia, Hannah Hubbard and husband, John, of Abingdon, and Rachel Atrip and special friend, Tre Preston of Roanoke; two great-grandchildren, Ally Jay Artrip and Ava Kate Richardson; sister, Patty Dye of Honaker; special niece, Lori Dye Boyd; special nephew, Scott Dye; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Swords Creek Community Baptist Church in Swords Creek with the Rev. Arnold King and Bro. Les Ritchie officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons-in-law, Deacons of Swords Creek Community Baptist Church, and Scott Dye. The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, Honaker, Virginia. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Service information
6:00PM
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
11:00AM
Kent's Ridge Road
SWORDS CREEK, VA 24649