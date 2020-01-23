MARION, Va. Betty Sheets Childers, age 83, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, Abingdon, Va. after a long illness. She was born November 13, 1936, to the late William and Nannie Combs Sheets. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Carolyn Hester Pennington; brothers, Jack, Billy, Robert, and Jimmy Sheets; sisters, Frances Wright, Nellie Null, Shirley Chatham, and Hazel Cullop. Betty is survived by her son, Mike Hester and wife, Ann of Newnan, Ga.; five grandchildren, Wayne Pennington and wife, Jennifer, Farrah Pennington, T.J. Pennington and fianc�e, Billie, Nathan Hester and wife, Haley, and Katie Hester; six great-grandchildren, Kelsey Pennington, Alexis Vaughn, Grayson Hester, Aliyah Pennington, Savanna Vaughn, and Jordan Vaughn; two brothers, Joe Sheets and wife, Becky, and Tommy Sheets and wife, Patty; sister, Mary Sheets; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Ron Gilbert officiating. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Betty Sheets Childers, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Betty's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...SOME OF THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS AND FOOTHILLS OF WISE, RUSSELL, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM EST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&