Robert "Red" Chapman Robert "Red" Chapman, age 67, of Bristol, Tennessee, was born on February 28, 1952, in Bristol, Virginia, at Fort Shelby Hospital, to the late Albert and Beulah Chapman. He lost his battle to cancer on September 26, 2019, at BRMC with his daughter by his side. Red was a ACE certified automotive mechanic, he worked for City cab company for many years. He loved his Cadillac, Regina Presnell, his niece, and was able to take him on his last ride, Saturday before his passing. His life wasn't easy but, he chose to live it to the fullest, always had a smile on his handsome face. Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Chapman (his exact replica), he called her Big Red, their bond was special and truly unique. Even though Melissa was his only biological child he loved his ex wifes and life long special friend, Brenda Reynolds, children as his own. Those include Joshua Chapman, Bobbie Rosenbalm, and Cheloya Shaffer. He leaves behind two siblings, Mike Chapman and wife, Kathy, and Cathy Blake and husband, Jeff; two nieces and a nephew. He was especially fond of his furbaby, KIKA. Special thanks go out to, Brenda and Tony Reynolds, Curtis Brent, and Kim Boling for standing by him. As well as all his friends who have visited and sent love and prayers for his healing and comfort during his battle. Per Reds request there will be no service and his ashes will be scattered on his parents graves.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments