Darlene E. (Gent) Chaney Henderson, 84, of the Barnette section of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Chad Lampkin, Brandon Lampkin, Thad Lambert, Brad Lambert, Clayton Chaney, Whitt Chaney, Levi Lampkin, Andy Lambert, and Dustin Jackson.