LEBANON, Va. Darlene E. Gent Chaney Henderson, 84, of the Barnette section of Lebanon, Va., passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in the Corner section of Russell County, Va., on August 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Leah Viers Gent. Tragically becoming a single parent at the age of 27, she never failed to give the Lord credit for guiding her and for the ability to provide for her four young children. She regularly attended Cedar Pointe Baptist Church in Lebanon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first love, husband, and the father of her children, Sonny Paul Chaney; second husband, and loving and devoted father for 30 years, Thomas Eugene Henderson; darling daughter, Donita Lambert; adorable and loving grandson, Danny Aaron Chaney. The last surviving sibling of a loving and precious family, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Delta Boyd and Ruth Taylor; brothers, Thomas Alderson Gent, Glenn Gent, Levi Gent, Delbert Gent Jr., Giles Gent, and Rush Gent; sisters-in-law, Margaret, Eula, Nadyne, Betty, Margeline, and Zella Gent and Nancy Henderson Duff; brothers-in-law, Henry Boyd and Raymond Taylor. With grace, love and mercy everyone was always met with a big smile and a hug from Granny. 2 Corinthians 5:8 "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. We are most thankful for this blessed hope and for the assurance that Granny gave to all of us, assurance that she was saved by grace and knew she had a home in Heaven." Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Lampkin; sons, Dickie Chaney and wife, Linda and Danny Chaney and wife, Regina; and number one son-in-law, Gary Lambert. She unconditionally provided her seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two step grandchildren and a step great-grandchild with overwhelming love, using as a direction in life "Always be humble and kind". Also surviving is a very dear friend, like a daughter, Connie Boyd Hale. Pallbearers will be Chad Lampkin, Brandon Lampkin, Thad Lambert, Brad Lambert, Clayton Chaney, Whitt Chaney, Levi Lampkin, Andy Lambert, and Dustin Jackson. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church in Lebanon with the Pastor James Nunley officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Pointe Baptist Church, Tennessee Donor Services (tds.dcids.org), or American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org). Share memories and condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave., Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.