Donald "Don" Lee Chandler Sr., age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tenn. He was born on March 28, 1941, in Charleston, S.C., a son of the late Cornelius Monroe Chandler and Bennie Mae Harris. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David B. Chandler and wife, Judy; and sister-in-law, Clara Chandler. Don was a loving father, brother and son. He was a corporate pilot and flew both fixed wing aircraft as well as helicopters. He enjoyed boating on Watauga Lake, riding motorcycles and his red Corvette. Don loved his Shih Tzu companions he had throughout his life, Tai Pan, Topaz, TJ and Suki. He is survived by his son, Donald "Donnie" Chandler Jr. and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Kaylee Chandler and Blakely Chandler; brother, C.M. "Junior" Chandler; nieces and nephews, Bob Chandler and wife, Sherri, Julie Dean and husband, Ken, Robin Chandler and wife, Debbie, and Gary Chandler and wife, Charlene; and many cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glaucoma Foundation, 80 Maiden Lane, Suite 700, New York, NY 10038, or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. Chandler and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.