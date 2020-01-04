LEBANON, Va. Vera Elizabeth Chafin, age 78, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Jess W. and Clara E. Tallman Kendrick. A funeral service for Vera Elizabeth Chafin will be conducted 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Chris Musick, The Rev. Caleb Sample and the Rev. Jeff Kinder officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Landon Musick, Nathan Musick, Kaden Gray, Bill King, Larry Rasnake, Tom King, Dave Ring, Michael Miller and Mark Wheeler. Expression of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Chafin family.
Chafin, Vera Elizabeth
