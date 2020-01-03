LEBANON, Va. Vera Elizabeth Chafin, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born October 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Jess W. and Clara E. Tallman Kendrick. She was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church where she served as treasurer for over fifty years, a member of The Red Hat Society and a member of the Gideons Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband of fifty four years, Bobby B. Chafin; daughters, Vera Lynn Chafin Musick and husband, Chris, of Lebanon, Va. and Angela Chafin Gray and husband, Jim, of Lebanon, Va.; sisters, Joyce Miller of Kingsport, Tenn. and Brenda Mullins and husband, Roger, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Haley Brooke Watson and husband, Matt, Landon Christopher Musick, Kara Ann Gray, Kaitlyn Elizabeth Gray, Nathan Blaine Musick and Kaden William Gray. Special friends are Jackie and Bernard Fletcher and Jane Bostic. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral service for Vera Elizabeth Chafin will be conducted 8 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Chris Musick, the Rev. Caleb Sample and the Rev. Jeff Kinder officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Russell Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Landon Musick, Nathan Musick, Kaden Gray, Bill King, Larry Rasnake, Tom King, Dave Ring, Michael Miller and Mark Wheeler. Expression of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Chafin family.