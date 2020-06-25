Iralon Chafin, age 69, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 28, 1951 in Russell County, Va., a son of the late Fred and Tiny Little Chafin, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. Mr. Chafin was retired from Bristol Compressors, and a member of Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and welding. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine Lorraine Chafin; sister, Darine Reynolds; grandchildren, Brady Leonard, Kassidy Leonard, and Andrew Presnell; and great-granddaughter, Kimberlynn Griggs; and great-grandson, Logan Joe Cooke. Surviving include his wife, Barbara Ann Wyatt Chafin; mother-in-law, Lucille Bullins Wyatt; children, Dwayne Chafin and wife Amy, Tina Fields and husband, Eric, Jason Chafin and wife, Cynthia, Shane Chafin and wife, Brandy; stepson, Joey Leonard and wife, Tammy; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Freddie Thomas Chafin; sisters, Catherine Booher, Shelby Houser and husband, Billy, Veanus Chafin; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Sherry and Paul Carrier, Mark and Karen Foster. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlett officiating. The family will be meeting at the Mountain View Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Saturday following the service. Pallbearers will be Tyler Fields, Jacob Fields, Chris Cooke, Joey Leonard, Anthony Chafin, and Paul Carrier. Honorary pallbearers will be the machine maintenance department of Bristol Compressors. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
