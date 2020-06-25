Helen E. Chafin, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Elmcroft of Bristol. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

