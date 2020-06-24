Helen E. Chafin, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Elmcroft of Bristol. She was born on May 21, 1928, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Sam and Emma Chafin. Helen lived most of her life in the Bristol area. She worked for Monroe Calculating and Bristol Memorial Hospital. She was a 53 year member of The Order of The Eastern Star, Border City Chapter. Helen attended New Grace Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Thelma Hartman and Lola Meade; and brothers, Grady Chafin and Clayton Chafin. Survivors include her brothers, Dean Chafin and wife, Vangline, Garland Chafin and wife, Loretta, and Don Chaffin and wife, Sandra; sister, Linda Chafin; sister-in-law, Pearl Chafin; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sam Haynes officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Va. The family has chosen to make the livestream of the service available to the public and may be viewed at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: HZQUXO The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Burke and his nurse, Tonya, the nurses and staff at Elmcroft, and her caregivers. Flowers will be accepted, and if preferred memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
