Geraldine Hart Chafin, 89, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center. Born on March 9, 1930, in Russell County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Emit and Carie Rasnake Hart. She had spent her early life in Honaker, Virginia, moving to Johnson City in 1972. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Chafin; and two brothers, James Hart and Jerry Hart. Survivors include five children, Barbara Fuller and husband, Bill, of Lebanon, Virginia, Linda Chafin and Larry Chafin, both of Johnson City, Tennessee, Kathy Kiser and husband, Lynn, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and Roger Chafin and wife, Becky, of Carbo, Virginia; grandchildren, Brian Fuller and wife, Melinda, Brad Fuller (Michael Pridemore), Will Jessee and wife, Robin, April Kiser, and Michael Kiser; and great-grandchildren, Logan Jessee, Kaelyn Bishop and McKenna Kiser. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Crabtree officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Ketron Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Lebanon, Virginia. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the cemetery. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
