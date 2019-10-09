CASTLEWOOD, Va. Betty Elizabeth Booth Chafin, of Castlewood, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Bellaire Memory Unit in Harrisonburg, where she had been for six months. Betty died peacefully with daughter Brenda Chafin Seal and hospice caretakers at her bedside. Betty was born on October 13, 1931, to George Marshall and Ruby Osborne Booth. Her parents and brothers, Paul and Glen, preceded her in death. Her husband of 63 years, Kelly Chafin (1929-2013) and son, Jerry (1952-1982), also preceded Betty in death. Betty was known as a dutiful homemaker, a private hairdresser, and a good friend to her neighbors, church members, friends, and family. She and Kelly raised three children, Brenda Chafin Seal of Bridgewater, Jerry Chafin, and Sheila Chafin Phillips (Justin) of Abingdon. Kelly and Betty loved their four grandsons, Christopher King (Jessica) of Coeburn, Kelly Paul King of Abingdon, Robert Seal (Brandi) of Fishersville, and Michael Seal (Megan) of Nashville. Betty is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Alexis and Jace King, Landon King, Sadie and Cora Seal; and a stepgrandson, Colton Phillips; sister-in-law, Susie Maxine Meade from Richmond; niece, Crystal; and other wonderful nieces and nephews across Virginia. Betty was a woman of faith in God's grace. She showed integrity in making life's choices, strength and courage in facing life's pains. She was loved for her warmth and generosity of spirit. A funeral service for Betty Elizabeth Booth Chafin will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Va., with the Rev. Stephen Talbert officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, Va. Pallbearers will be members of the family. The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in Castlewood Funeral Home, Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Chafin family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
