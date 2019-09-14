LEBANON, Va. Angela G. Chafin, age 40, went to be with the Lord on September 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 10, 1979, in Lebanon, Va. and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Charlie Robert and Maudie Magdalene Dingus Chafin; and maternal grandparents, Sherman Lee and Beatrice Sargent Gross. She is survived by her parents, Robert Lee and Clara M. Gross Chafin; husband, Richard Crabtree; sons, Bradley Ferrell and Dillon Chafin; sisters, Pamela D. Lynthlin and Lois Ann Chafin Short; stepdaughter, Mary Jean Elizabeth Stanley and husband, Jonathan; stepson, Carlos Edward Crabtree and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, J.D. Casey, Don Lee Stanley, Ava Crabtree, Jonathan Keith Stanley Jr., Riley Allen Holbrook, Samantha Ashby Brown, and Rodney Christian Brown; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Becky and Eddie Ferrell: mother-in-law of Mary Ann Crabtree, several nieces, nephews, many friends; and special aunt, Peggy Ingle. Funeral services for Angela Chafin will be conducted 7 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Leon Musick officiating. the family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, in the Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Chafin family.

