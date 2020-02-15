LEBANON, Va. Betsy Clark Chaffin passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 22 in Lebanon, Va., the daughter of the late Charles Haze and Minnie McCloud Clark. She was a life-long member of Lebanon Baptist Church. For many years, Betsy served on the Russell County Electoral Board. In addition to her parents, Betsy was preceded in death by her husband, James Chaffin; son, Richard Chaffin; brothers, Gaines, Carl and Larry Clark; and sister, Ella Sue Parrott. She is survived by one granddaughter, Grace Chaffin, whom she adored; one brother, Hugh Clark, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Betsy Clark Chaffin will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Steven Stutzman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to service. Entombment will be private at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Ulrich, Melanie Ulrich,Maggie Ulrich, Thelma Walters and staff of Russell County Medical Center and staff of Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lebanon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Lebanon, VA 24266. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Chaffin family.

To plant a tree in memory of Betsy Chaffin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments