Patricia "Patty" Fleenor Cava Cole, 76, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with the Rev. Laura Plaster officiating. Committal services and interment will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 327 W. Mary St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Cole and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.