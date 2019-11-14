Patricia "Patty" Fleenor Cava Cole, 76, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after 16 years of Alzheimers. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on September 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Lee H. Fleenor and Anna May Crowe Fleenor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Janet L. Chafin. Patty graduated from Bluff City High School in 1961 and went on to attend Bristol Commercial College. She retired from the Sperry Corporation. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved her church and her Lord and Savior, she enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She was president of her Sunday school class for several years. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Kenneth Cole; two daughters, Julie Hathaway and husband, David and Jennifer Blizard and husband, Mark; one son, Christopher Cava; three stepsons, Steven Cole and wife, Kim, James Cole and wife, Jill, and Paul Cole and wife, Mandy; two grandchildren, Joshua Hathaway and Brittany Carrier; three great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin B. Fleenor and wife, Johanna; and one niece and three nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with the Rev. Laura Plaster officiating. Committal services and interment will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 327 W. Mary St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Cole and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.

