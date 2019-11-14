Patricia "Patty" Fleenor Cava Cole, 76, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after 16 years of Alzheimers. She was born in Bristol, Tennessee, on September 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Lee H. Fleenor and Anna May Crowe Fleenor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Janet L. Chafin. Patty graduated from Bluff City High School in 1961 and went on to attend Bristol Commercial College. She retired from the Sperry Corporation. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She loved her church and her Lord and Savior, she enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She was president of her Sunday school class for several years. Patty is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Kenneth Cole; two daughters, Julie Hathaway and husband, David and Jennifer Blizard and husband, Mark; one son, Christopher Cava; three stepsons, Steven Cole and wife, Kim, James Cole and wife, Jill, and Paul Cole and wife, Mandy; two grandchildren, Joshua Hathaway and Brittany Carrier; three great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin B. Fleenor and wife, Johanna; and one niece and three nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019. at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services with the Rev. Laura Plaster officiating. Committal services and interment will immediately follow the service at Mountain View Cemetery, Bristol, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church, 327 W. Mary St., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences for the family may be sent by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Cole and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
PREP FOOTBALL: VHSL playoff pairings and the final playoff power points rating scale of 2019
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
-
Kingsport man dies following hit-and-run in Bristol
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.