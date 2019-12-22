SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. Brigid Ann Mulligan Caudill, age 76, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Brigid was a beautiful loving person who loved her family fiercely. She never met a stranger and everyone that met her adored her. If her kindness could be measured, it would fill the world. Absolutely, Brigid had a feisty, true Irish spirit, and had a passion for life, family, friends and her animals. She loved them and they loved her. If you met Brigid, you would not soon forget her. Decorating, collecting snowmen, yard sales and laughter are just some of what made Brigid, Brigid, but her heart and caring way will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilmer Caudill; parents, John and Margaret Mulligan; brother, John Mulligan; and several other family members of Northern Ireland. Brigid is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Lance Watson of Stuarts Draft, Va., and Tabitha Caudill Louk and husband, Joey, of Chilhowie, Va.; grandchildren, Stephen T. Watson of Stuarts Draft, Va. and Shelby Louk of Chilhowie, Va.; nieces, Colleen Kilby and husband, Billy, and Kerry Farmer and daughter, Olivia; and nephew, Patrick Zaledzieski, all of Gainesville, Ga. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Family and friends are asked to meet at Seaver-Brown Funeral Home at 10 a.m. to follow in procession. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. To share memories of Brigid Ann Mulligan Caudill, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Brigid's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.