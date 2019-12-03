MARION, Va. Ola Mae Catron, age 88, of Marion, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Lakeside Meadows in Osage Beach, Missouri. Ola was born on October 22, 1931, in Rugby, Virginia, the daughter of Joseph and Flora (Davis) Hall. She was married in 1948 to Roy Catron, who preceded her in death June 4 1981. She retired from Harwood Manufacturing Company. In her spare time, Ola enjoyed sewing and crochet. She was an avid reader and loved spending time outdoors tending to her beautiful garden. Ola was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Marion, Virginia. Ola was a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her children and their families. Her memory will be forever cherished in their hearts. Ola is survived by her daughter, Diann Warner and husband, Walt; four grandchildren, Victor McCready and wife, Becky, Kevin McCready and wife, Michelle, Chad Warner and wife, Angie, and Todd Warner; and five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Swade, Clayton, Paige, and Abigail. She is also survived by her brother, Ted Hall; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Catron; her daughter, Karen Catron; her brother, Fred Hall; and two sisters, Lucille Richardson and Juanita Richardson. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home Chapel, in Marion, Virginia, with Pastor Ryan Cox Officiating. The family will welcome friends for visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Catron family.