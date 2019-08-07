ABINGDON, Va. Fred Milton Catron Jr. died at home in Emory, Va. on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Family, friends and former co-workers are invited to a celebration of life from 3 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the home of Amy Merrihue, 33526 Spring Hill Dr., Glade Spring, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Meadowview Fire Department. P.O. Box 84, Meadowview, VA 24361. Frost Funeral Service and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Fred Catron.