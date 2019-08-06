Fred Milton Catron Jr. ABINGDON, Va. Fred Milton Catron Jr. died at home in Emory, Va., Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1945, to the late Fred M. Catron and Ruby Grubb Catron in Rural Retreat, Va. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Addison Catron; son, Fred M. "Mick" Catron III; daughter, Cristal Jeneanne Catron: sister, Connie Moore and husband, Brent; niece, Karen Moore Miller and husband, Etthan; nephew, Brent Moore III; two great nephews, Jacob and Ethan Deane; brother-in-law, Ben Addison, and wife, Ginger; honorary grandchildren, Kelly, Katie, Kendal, and Kerry Morton; many special friends; faithful companion cat, "Lucky"; and granddog, Rennie. Fred was a Vietnam veteran and served for the U.S. Navy and spent 30 years serving on the Marion, Virginia Police force, retiring as chief. In 2016 he retired from the security force at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion. He even included among his many friends, some of the people he had arrested at one time or another as he tried to treat everyone who would accept it with respect. He was an avid outdoorsman, but enjoyed nothing more than entertaining friends and family with stories of his adventures and encounters made throughout this life. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. Family, friends and former co-workers are invited to a celebration of life from 3 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the home of Amy Merrihue, 33526 Spring Hill Dr., Glade Spring, Va. Online condolences can be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Meadowview Fire Department. P.O. Box 84, Meadowview, VA 24361. Frost Funeral Service and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the family of Fred Catron.