Bill Cathey age 102, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at the Shell Point Retirement Village in Fort Myers, Fla., where he had been a resident for nine years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Bartmess and the Rev. Larry Stallard officiating. Entombment will follow at the Glenwood Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.