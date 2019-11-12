Bill Cathey, age 102, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019, at the Shell Point Retirement Village in Fort Myers, Fla., where he had been a resident for nine years. He was born in Hampton Roads, Va., a son to the late William and Georgie Mae Wright Cathey. Bill was the former co-owner of Bristol Tool and Machine Works. He and his family were members of Edgemont Presbyterian for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Katherine Cathey; son, Harry Cathey; and daughter, Angelin Cathey. Survivors include his sons, Theodore "Ted" Cathey, and Daniel Cathey and wife, Kay; daughter, Vicki Hall; brother, Dr. Gordon Cathey; and sister, Elizabeth Wright. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Bartmess and the Rev. Larry Stallard officiating. Entombment will follow in the Glenwood Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Weaver Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.