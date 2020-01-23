Castle, James "Eyes" T.

The Lord sent his Angels on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, to take home James T. "Eyes" Castle after a long battle of illnesses. James was surrounded by his loving and devoted family when he left this life. James was a loving husband, father of three, grandfather of two, and great-grandfather of two and one on the way. James was a lifelong resident of Abingdon, Va. Throughout his life, he owned and operated his own vinyl siding business for 43 years. He was a Fellowship member of the Washington County Virginia Moose Lodge for 47 years. "Eyes" had a heart of gold and lived his life working, loving life, making friends wherever he went, and lending a helping hand when others were in need. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Charles and Lorine Castle, and a sister, Doris Gilliam. James is survived by his wife, Diane Castle of Abingdon, married 49 years, she has been a loving and devoted wife and caregiver throughout his illnesses. He is also survived by three children, James T. "Tommy" Castle and wife, Lisa, Tammy Castle Coleman and husband, Cecil, and Kristie Lynn McGhee and Rick Hilliard; two grandchildren, Annissa Huffman and husband, Dillon, and Kayla Preece and husband, Danny; three great-grandchildren, Kendall "Little Girl," Ashton "His bestest buddy," and baby Huffman due in July; three nieces, Sabrina Roark and husband, Rick, Lisa Tyler and husband, Greg, Michelle Hefler and husband, Andy; great-nieces, Miranda and Chandra Tyler and Charlee Beth Holden; great-nephews, Blake Roark and Evan Gilliam; two aunts, Jean Price and husband, Ralph, and Francis Turley; and many loving cousins. The family would like everyone to join them in celebrating his life. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Junior Gobble officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Committal service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens, everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. Pallbearers will be Rick Roark, Cecil Coleman Jr., Dillon Huffman, Andy Hefler, Danny Preece, Rick Hilliard, Evan Gilliam and Blake Roark. Honorary pallbearers will be all of "Eyes" lifelong and dearest friends. His family would like to acknowledge and give a very special thank you to all of his family that has been so supportive during this time, to the JMH Cancer Center doctors, nurses and staff, to Amedisys Home Health Care, and to Caris Health Care. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. James T. "Eyes" Castle and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
