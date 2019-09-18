CASTLEWOOD, Va. Bernard Swanson "Hippie Jack" Castle, 71, died on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home. He was born in Russell County, Virginia, son of the late Claude and Bertha Baker Castle. He retired after 35 years from the coal mines, he was a member of the U.M.W.A., member of St. Paul Lodge #343 A.F. & A.M. and was also a farmer. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Castle; two sons, Jeff Castle and wife, Amanda, of Castlewood, Virginia, and Kevin Castle and wife, Becky, of Kingsport, Tennessee; one sister, Ivanell Salyers of Castlewood, Virginia; four grandchildren, Candace Castle, Alyssa Castle, Kacie Castle, and Nathaniel Castle; and one great-grandchild, Jasper Strange. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, in Castlewood, Virginia, with Mr. Jeff Head speaking. U.M.W.A. Graveside rites will be conducted by Sub District 28 Chaplain Corp. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park, in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Allen Baker, Alex Baker, Billy White, Ronnie Baker, Billy Allen, and David Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Meade, Gordon Meade, Bobby Hawkins, Mike Jessee, Maynard Franklin, and Larry Dean. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Castlewood Funeral Home, in Castlewood, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the Castle family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

