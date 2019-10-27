Joyce M. Cassell, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1943 in Pulaski, Va., a daughter of the late Willie M. and Elizabeth Bentley Byrd. Joyce was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and a member of the Ladies of Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special grandson, Shane Booher; brothers, Clarence Byrd, James (Jim) Byrd, and Willie (Bill) Byrd Jr.; and her one of a kind furry friend, Daisy. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ernest W. Cassell Jr.; children, Kim Webb and husband, Marvin, Lisa Booher and husband Mike, Sandra (DeDe) Cassell Hope; loving grandchildren, Brittani Webb and Jake Webb; sisters, Irene Byrd Edmonds, Patty Byrd Compton; brother, Garland Otis Byrd; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service for Mrs. Cassell will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3819 Island Road, Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Eddie Zimmerman and Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Susong Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the men of Faith Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
BEGINNING BEEKEEPERS CLASS Sat., Nov 9from 9 to 3 at SVHEC Abingdon. $35.Preregister at HighlandsBeekeepers.com or 276-676-6309.
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Ultramatic diesel is here for your diesel pickup! Whether its preventative maintnence, engine repair, turbos, injectors, transmission repear or looking for all out hot rod then we are here for you! Experienced in performance transmission builds, engine builds, or whatever your looking for up…