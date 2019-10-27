Joyce M. Cassell, age 76, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on May 30, 1943 in Pulaski, Va., a daughter of the late Willie M. and Elizabeth Bentley Byrd. Joyce was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church and a member of the Ladies of Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her special grandson, Shane Booher; brothers, Clarence Byrd, James (Jim) Byrd, and Willie (Bill) Byrd Jr.; and her one of a kind furry friend, Daisy. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Ernest W. Cassell Jr.; children, Kim Webb and husband, Marvin, Lisa Booher and husband Mike, Sandra (DeDe) Cassell Hope; loving grandchildren, Brittani Webb and Jake Webb; sisters, Irene Byrd Edmonds, Patty Byrd Compton; brother, Garland Otis Byrd; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The funeral service for Mrs. Cassell will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3819 Island Road, Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Eddie Zimmerman and Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Susong Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the men of Faith Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

