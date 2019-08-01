ABINGDON, Va. Charlie Henry Casey, age 72, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:45 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. to Forest Hills Memory Gardens for a graveside service, officiated by Pastor Paul White. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The Casey family is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.