Case, James Earnest

James Earnest Case, age 90, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home after an extended illness. He is now in the presence of Jesus, where he was promised no more pain or suffering. He has joined his beloved wife, Irene. Earnest was born in Letcher County, Ky. on January 7, 1929, but lived most of his life in Blountville, Tenn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest joy in life was spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Irene Bussey Case; parents, Jim and Vadney Case; brothers, Otis and Glen Case; sister, Theresa Sherwood; granddaughter, Rikki Mink; and daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Case. Earnest is survived by a son, Donald Case; daughters, Candace Mink (Rick) and Sharon Copas (Ron); three grandchildren, Shanna Green, Jason Copas, and Alex Mink; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Stanley, Alaine Shubert, Janet Rachel (Charles), and Wanda Case. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12 until 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bradley Reider officiating. Earnest will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery, in Blountville, Tenn. The family wishes to thank special friends, Martha Baker and Diane White, and Amedysis Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to the Case family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Case family.
