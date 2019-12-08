James Earnest Case, age 90, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at home after an extended illness. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12 until 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bradley Reider officiating. Earnest will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at East Tennessee Cemetery, in Blountville, Tenn.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments