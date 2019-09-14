Wanda Kent Carter, age 82, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born on March 11, 1937, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late James P. and Thelma Worley Kent. Wanda was a bank teller for Coconut Grove Bank in Miami, Fla. She was a member of Central Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald David Carter. She was especially fond of her precious dog, Bella. She is survived by a sister, Judy Kent Rust; nieces and nephews, Misty Hillman and husband, Mike, Susie Webber and husband, Cliff, David Carter and wife, Tracy, and Buck Carter and wife, Tammy; several great nieces and nephews; and beloved friends, Patty Davison, Billy and Suzanne Winebrenner and Ena Kapusta. A committal service for Mrs. Carter will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Glenwood Cemetery, with Minister Mark Overton officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

