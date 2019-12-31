Thelma Woodson Carter, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born on May 13, 1927 in Charlottesville, Va., to the late Ruth Payne Woodson and Bernard Walter Woodson. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, B.W. and Charles Woodson. Woody moved to Bristol, Tenn. in 1952. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church. She was associated with the City of Bristol, Tenn. for 32 years in several positions, the last one being supervisor of the water and tax department. She is survived by her sons, Randy Carter and wife, Doris of Mint Hill, N.C. and Rob Carter and wife, Mary of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Heather, Brad, Corey, Carrie, Joule and Callie; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Shelby Hills Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paws of Hope Animal Wellness Center, 231 US-19E, Bluff City, TN 37618. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Ms. Carter and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.