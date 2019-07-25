Patricia "Pat" Webster Carter LAKEWAY, Texas Patricia "Pat" Webster Carter died peacefully on July 22, 2019, at her home in Lakeway, Texas, after 66 years of love, laughter, and treasured relationships. Brain cancer could not diminish her courage, determination, or beautiful smile. She was born to William A. "Bill" Webster and Betty Jean Douglas on October 4, 1952, in Johnson City, Tenn. She was raised and married in Abingdon, Va., and graduated from Carson Newman College in Jefferson City, Tenn. As the wife of an active duty Army Judge Advocate for 25 years, she regularly volunteered in many capacities in schools, libraries, booster clubs, and Army wives' clubs, in multiple civilian and military communities around the world. The Department of the Army recognized her tireless efforts by granting her the Commander's Award for Public Service for her uncommon passion, extraordinary concern, and unfailing commitment to improve the quality of life for soldiers and their families. Pat worked in Special Collections on the Senator Fulbright papers at the University of Arkansas library in Fayetteville, Ark., for 3 years, and as the production manager for The Parent Institute publishing company in Fairfax, Va., for 14 years. In addition to lovingly raising two wonderful daughters, she lived a full and eventful life, having traveled to all 50 states, the majority of the U.S. National Parks, most of Canada, and over 20 countries in Europe. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kevin Carter of Lakeway, Texas; mother, Betty Douglas Webster of Abingdon, Va.; daughter, Kristin Campbell and husband, Jim, of Spicewood, Texas; daughter, Rebecca Teel and husband, Chris, of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Larry Webster and wife, Susan, of Remington, Va,; sister-in-law, Cheryl Floyd and husband, Tom, of Salem, Va.; and grandsons, Ethan Campbell and Aiden Campbell. She was preceded in death by her father. Visitation will be held from 5:30 until 8 p.m., on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Chapel, 411 Ranch Road 620 South in Lakeway. A memorial service will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A private committal service will follow that afternoon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. The family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, and colleagues who provided cards, flowers, food, visits, phone calls, emails, CaringBridge motivation, prayer blankets, friendship, support, transportation, love, encouragement, and prayers that meant so much to Pat and her family these past few months. Also special thanks to the many caring hospital, rehabilitation, radiation, therapy, home health, and hospice staff who did so much for us. For anyone who would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Pat, the family suggests the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631 (abta.org) or any other cancer organization. Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis (512) 263-1511.