MEADOWVIEW, Va. Nancy Ann Gentry Carter, 67, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m., traveling to the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carter.

