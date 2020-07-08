Carter, Nancy Gentry

MEADOWVIEW, Va. Nancy Ann Gentry Carter, 67, of Meadowview, Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 6, 1952, in Chilhowie, Va., to the late James Clinton Gentry and Edith Mae Morefield Gentry. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Kevin Carter and one brother, James R. Gentry. Nancy loved watching Hallmark movies and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Meadowview United Methodist Church. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Dale Carter; two daughters, Lori Payne (Joe) of Abingdon, Va., and Megan Casey (Josh) of Glade Spring, Va.; one brother, Joe Gentry (Carol) of Salem, Va.; two grandchildren, Norah and Caleb Casey; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gentry of Glade Spring, Va., and Judy Carter of Abingdon, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Scott Carter of Bristol, Tenn., and Mark Carter of Bluff City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Ballad Hospice for the care shown to Nancy. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m., traveling to the Old Glade Presbyterian Cemetery for a graveside service with the Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to Meadowview United Methodist Church, 29043 Walker Ln., Meadowview, VA 24361. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Carter.
