Carter, Joe Ryburn

ABINGDON, Va. Joe Ryburn Carter, age 79, passed on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Joe was born in Smyth County Virginia to the late Hubert and Florida Dye Carter. He retired from HAPCO and attended Meadowview United Methodist Church when his health permitted. Joe spent many years buying and selling antiques and had many repeat customers coming from other states to purchase from him, especially during the Virginia Highlands Festival. He also was a farmer and enjoyed working with his cattle. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by siblings, Frank Carter, Arlee Carter, Bertie Carter, Bill Carter, Inez Carter McCray, and Al Carter. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Helen Ball Carter; sisters-in-law, Dottie Carter and Judy Carter; brother-in-law, Branson McCray; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and his fur babies, especially his favorite cat, Tommy. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with the Rev. Barbara Farmer and the Rev. Barbara Doyle officiating. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Rosedale Baptist Church Cemetery with Chris Hartley, Alan Shipley, Michael Ratliff, Kenneth Ratliff, Joe Yarber, Wayne Ball, and Bobby Hicks serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackie Thomas, Kenny Carter, Charlie Darnell, Eric Hartley, Dale Carter, and Johnny Ball. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Joe Ryburn Carter is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Service information
Jun 9
Visitation
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
427 E Main St
Abingdon, VA 24210
