George Frank Carter, age 92, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral ceremony will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Masonic funeral rites will be provided by the brethren of the St. Paul Masonic Lodge No. 343. A committal service will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, Tenn. Military Honors will be provided by the Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 and the United States Army. Pallbearers will be Rex Carter, Jami Hamilton, Larry Holden, Bruce Moretz, Jimmy Rettinger, Rob Sanger, and Gene Scalf. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of George Frank Carter is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).