Eddy M. "Joe" Carter, age 70, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Bud Branscomb officiating. The burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials donations may be made to Marthina Memorial Chapel, 951 Glen St., Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TNILHY Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Mother of missing toddler arrested but search continues
-
Mobile home, property searched in missing girl investigation
-
Authorities believe, hope Evelyn Boswell is still alive
-
Investigators continue to look for missing toddler, hopeful she’s alive
-
BREAKING: Megan Boswell arrested for filing false reports
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389