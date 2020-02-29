Eddy "Joe" M. Carter, age 70, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 30, 1949, in Bristol, Va., the son of the late Moscow and Cosby Carter. He was a retired employee of Reynolds Metals/Ball Corporation and a member at Marthina Memorial Chapel where he served as an Elder and a Sunday School Teacher. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mary Joyce Carter; sisters, Shelby Collins and Joyce Carter; and son-in-law, Mitch Crusenberry. Surviving include his daughters, Andrea Stone, Peggy Bailey and husband, Todd, Caroline Crusenberry and fianc�, Paul Stamper, Michele Hyden and husband, Roy, and Jodie Hall and husband, Dustin; grandchildren, Carrie, Krystal, Michael, Cynthia, Amber, Courtney, Megan, and Daniel, Micah; great-grandchildren, Zach, Andrea, Mikayla, Maggie, Mason, Luna, Raylan, Robbie, Autumn, Kristine, Jeffrey, and Kaimen; brothers, Gary Carter and Earl Carter; special friend, Marsha Woolley; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Bud Branscomb officiating. The burial will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Marthina Memorial Chapel, 951 Glen St., Bristol, TN 37620. The family has chosen to make the live stream of his service available to the public. Access is available at oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TNILHY Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
