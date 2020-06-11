Carter, Crystal Gail

CHILHOWIE, Va. Crystal Gail Carter, age 45, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Bristol Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Taylor. Gail is survived by her husband, Tim Carter; son, Bryson Carter; mother, Polly Taylor; sisters, Cynthia Lester and husband, Harold, and Teresa Sierra; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at D. R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Surber officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. Special thanks to the Hospice House, specifically, Jane Elmore, Sandy Pierce and Kayla Miller. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Crystal Gail Carter family.

Service information

Jun 12
funeral service
Friday, June 12, 2020
1:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Jun 12
Visitation
Friday, June 12, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
