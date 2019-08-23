Virginia F. Odham Carrier, 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away August 22, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Groseclose, Va., on August 9, 1940, a daughter of the late Ernest and Rosa Overbay Odham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H.Carrier Jr. Virginia was a member of the Benhams Baptist Church in Bristol, Va., where she played the organ. She worked at EW King, Massengill, and Bristol Nursing Home. Virginia enjoyed reading, playing the piano and collecting dolls and bells. Virginia is survived by three sons, Richard Paul Carrier, R. Scott Carrier Sr. and his wife, Sherri, and Michael Steve Carrier; five grandchildren, Felicia Moerke, Randy Carrier Jr., Rosa Lee Carrier, Hunter Carrier and Dylan Carrier; four great-grandchildren, Zade Carrier, Wayla Carrier, Brooklynn Taylor and Grayson Taylor; sister, Shirley Ann Odham Newland; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Ballad Hopsice House for all the love and care shown to Virginia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m.with Pastor Kevin Sproles and Pastor Todd Freeman officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery Bristol, VA. Everyone is asked to meet at the Cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Benhams Baptist Printing Ministry, 18365 Benhams Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.Mrs.Carrier and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.
