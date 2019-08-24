Virginia F. Odham Carrier, 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the Ballad Hospice House, in Bristol, Tenn. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Bristol, Va. Everyone is asked to meet at the Cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Benhams Baptist Printing Ministry, 18365 Benhams Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs.Carrier and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.

